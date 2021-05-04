Francis Hetherington

Francis Warren Hetherington, 92, of Gladwin passed away on April 27, 2021 at his home in the Brook of Gladwin. He was born on April 18, 1929, the son of Edward and Jessie (Hawley) Hetherington of Gladwin.
Warren was a graduate of the Gladwin High School class of 1947. As a veteran of the United States Air Force, he was stationed primarily in England during the early 1950s.
Warren was married to Ida Louise Campbell on April 28, 1961 at the Skeels Baptist Church. He worked for the Dow Chemical Company in Midland for over 30 years. During the early 1980s his volunteer roles include serving as Band Booster President for the Gladwin Band program. He has been a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Gladwin.
Surviving are his wife, Ida Hetherington of Gladwin; daughter, Terri (James) Huber of Gaylord; granddaughter, Emily Huber of Gaylord; and sister, Marilyn (Hetherington) Hamilton of Florida.
Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m. at the Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home (Gladwin Chapel) with Pastor Scott Bradstreet officiating. Visitation was held on April 29 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin.
For donations in his memory, the family asks that you consider Cornerstone Baptist Church of Gladwin. Francis HetheringtonHetherington