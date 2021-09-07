Ethel Iutzi

Ethel Jean Iutzi, 82, of Harrison passed away peacefully on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Medilodge of Clare, Michigan. Ethel was born December 17, 1938, in rural Gladwin County, Michigan the daughter of Logan and Marguerite (Townsend) Reid. Jean graduated from American School in 1960. Jean had resided in Harrison since 1966, moving from Peru, Indiana. There were a series of short-term moves before that due to her husband's military service.
Jean was the oldest girl in a family of nine children. Living on a farm meant lots of hard work, long days, and not much time to think about what you might be interested in doing for fun. Having a river on the farm did prove to be handy if it was very warm and, if time permitted, was a good way to cool off.
When Jean was nine, she provided a lot of care and nurturing for her siblings when her mother became ill. At age eleven, Jean became ill with polio. She experienced severe debilitating losses. For the next one- and one-half years she was hospitalized, needing to use an iron lung, the rocking bed, etc. After being home for a couple of months, she had to return to another hospital for an additional four months of care and therapy. At this time, she was able to walk with a brace and crutches.
Jean was united in marriage to Mr. Harold Rolland Iutzi on July 14, 1957, in Lansing, Michigan. She and her husband had a son, Keven in 1963 and until her son left for the military, Jean was busy with band boosters, little league, church doings and volunteering for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and senior services. Jean found she had been overdoing and looked for something different to spend her time with that did not require as much energy. This is when she discovered she enjoyed painting.
Jean preferred working with oils, but also enjoyed working with watercolors, pastels, and acrylics. Jean had been painting mostly landscapes, but began painting flowers which seemed to be very interesting to her. Jean enjoyed growing flowers, many of which she painted. She liked to spend four or five hours of painting in a session. As time passed, she found her arms became weaker and Jean had to work on smaller canvases. She found her painting to be very relaxing and said it helped with the stress of aging with a disability.
Jean also enjoyed bird watching, assembling jigsaw puzzles and showing her artwork at various Art Exhibits. Mrs. Iutzi was a board member of Michigan Polio Network, receiving the Ruth Cornwell Award for setting up conferences that brought resources to others stricken with polio.
Surviving Mrs. Iutzi is her loving husband of sixty-four years, Mr. Harold R. Iutzi of Harrison; one son, Keven Iutzi and companion Jane Brown of Rock, Michigan; one granddaughter, Rebecka and husband Chris Simmons of Yorktown, Virginia; five sisters, Virginia (Reid) Thompson of Florida, Marlene (Reid) Baggett of Crawfordville, Florida, Judy Mathews of Davidson, Michigan, Marsha Burgess and husband Jim of Harrison and Darla (Reid) Fox; friend, Larry of Harrison; one brother, Marlin Reid of Florida; plus many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Mrs. Iutzi was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Richard Reid and Randy Reid.
Life Celebration services honoring Mrs. Iutzi will be held Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, 165 W. Oak St., Harrison, MI. 48625, with Pastor Andrew Willis officiating. A time of gathering will take place on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment will immediately follow at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Jean may be considered to https://post-polio.org/. To share an online memory or condolence with Jean's family, please visit: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care of Mrs. Iutzi and her family are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison 989-539-7810.