Elizabeth Mallett, 85, of Gladwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. She was born on May 3, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Edith (Benney) Trevorrow in Trimountain, Michigan. Elizabeth was united in marriage to Lowell Mallett on October 2, 1954. They cherished 66 wonderful years together.
She was an active member at the Emmanuel Baptist Church of Gladwin. She was invested into genealogy research and into traveling. She has lived in various destinations including Brazil, Spain, and California, moving to Gladwin permanently in 2000. She will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate care in helping others.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lowell Mallett of Gladwin; children, Susan (Roland) Peterson of Gladwin, Ruth (Dean) Dods of Thousand Oaks, CA, Steve (Barb) Mallett of Shelby Twp., and Staci Mallett of Ventura, CA; grandchildren, Bryan, Kristi, Joshua, Allison, Megan, Shannon, Matthew, Melody, and Holly; 21 great-grandchildren; and her beloved cats.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and granddaughter, Christine Peterson.
Funeral services for Mrs. Mallett will be conducted by Pastor Joe Dorais on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Gladwin. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. She will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com. Elizabeth MallettMallett