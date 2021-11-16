Douglas Bosman, 74, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at his home. He was born on February 21, 1947 in Trenton, MI, the son of Leo and Adeline Bosman. He was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. Douglas was united in marriage to Bonnie Walters in April of 1970 at the Gladwin Sacred Heart Church. Doug worked on oil wells as a pumper until his retirement. He was very mechanically inclined and loved working on Mopar muscle cars and tractors. He was also a talented woodworker and enjoyed his model trains.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bosman; son, Todd (Kelley) Bosman; daughter, Tracy (James Jr.) Clark; grandchildren, Emily, Ethan, Hailey, and Blake; sisters, Denise Porath and Diane Weaver; and many sisters and brothers-in-law; along with nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Donna; brothers, David, Duane, and Dannell.
Funeral services will be conducted by Elder Brad Lower on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation was held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Military honors will be conducted by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. He will be laid to rest at Great Lakes National Cemetery. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Douglas BosmanBosman