Dorothy Graham

Dorothy M. Graham, 68, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away on May 14, 2021 in Midland, Michigan. She was born on October 2, 1952 in Berville, Michigan the daughter of Milo "Dick" and Mary (Christian) Pardon. Dorothy married Gary Graham on September 26, 1980 in Romeo, Michigan. She was employed by Oxford Community Schools as a Paraprofessional Educator and spend many of her years in the Special Education and Early Childhood Development classrooms.
She has lived in Gladwin County for the last four years, previously residing in Oxford. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gladwin and a great supporter of the New Dawn Shelter.
Along with her husband Gary, she is also survived by daughters, Kimberly (John) Niehaus of Kalamazoo and Danielle (James) Casey of Traverse City; grandchildren, Grayson and Finn. Dorothy also has brothers, Larry, David (Dawn), and Bill (Kris); along with sisters, Joyce (Jerry) Walters and Ella (Henry) Hainer and Chris (Randy) Pardon as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral mass will take place on May 19, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with a gathering beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home 440 E. Cedar Ave. Gladwin, Michigan from 4-8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Dawn Shelter in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are being handled by Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Dorothy GrahamGraham