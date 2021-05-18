Dorothy Foster, 92, of Gladwin, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 24, 1928, the daughter of Ernest and Amelia (Birkholz) Donn in Gladwin. On October 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to her true love, Charles Foster in Gladwin. He preceded her in death in 1998. She was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in West Branch. She was a devoted member of the Oak Grove Log Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ketih Foster of Skandia, Suzanne Foster of Gladwin and Dale (Cammie) Foster of Gladwin; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; son, Calvin; grandson, Dale Jr.; granddaughter, Kacie; one sister; and six brothers.
Funeral services honoring Mrs. Foster will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 2021, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She will be laid to rest at Ridge Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.