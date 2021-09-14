Dorothy Elliott

Dorothy A. Elliott, 72, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Horizon Senior Living Center, Gladwin. She was born on November 16, 1948 the daughter of John and Berniece (Polan) Godzik in Pellston, MI. She had lived in Gladwin for most of her life.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tracey (Matthew) Pannill of Gladwin, Jennifer (David) Popps of Gladwin, Christopher (Ardie) Elliott of Midland; grandchildren, Alexis, Brenden, Ryan, Vince; siblings, Patricia Hortien, John Godzik, Stella Jameson, Carol Korkoske, Pete Chovich, Tina Chovich; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Kyle; lifelong companion, Thomas Elliott; sisters, Deniece, Fran, and Vicki.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, 12 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to the wishes of the family. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Dorothy ElliottElliott