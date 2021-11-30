Dolores Mitchell

Dolores E. Mitchell, 91, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at the Medilodge of Greenview in Alpena. She was born on January 13, 2021, the daughter of William and Mabel (Brady) Stickney in Flint. She graduated from Flint Central High School in 1948. On May 31, 1952, she was united in marriage to Lloyd R. Mitchell. He preceded her in death in 1992.
Dolores and Lloyd made their home in Beaverton where they raised their family. She was an active member of the Beaverton Church of God for 67 years. Dolores was a beautiful quilter and loved to travel and camp. She loved her TOPS friends and enjoyed playing games and puzzles. Her life was devoted to her church and the love for her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald (Kris) Mitchell of Hamilton, OH, Marilyn (Michael) Cummings of Petoskey, Joy (Dale) Kowalski of Alpena, and Karen (Kal) Farrell of Traverse City; grandchildren, Brooke Cummings, Erik (Leah) Mitchell, Angela (Chad) Taflinger, Lindsay (Ethan) Winchester, Chelsea Robinson, and Erin Farrell; great-grandchildren, Arionna, Zachary, Landen, Keegan, Addalee, Rylan, Knox, Kaylen, Rhett, Kaiden, and Liam. The family would also like to especially thank Tara and Brian Westphall for their devotion and care of Dolores.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Mitchell; brothers, Orville Stickney and Wallace Stickney; sister, Gwendolyn Roach; son-in-law, Gary Robinson; and life-long friends, Shirley Loveless and Dorothy Buzzell.
Funeral services honoring Mrs. Mitchell were conducted on Monday, November 29, 2021, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. She was laid to rest at Beaverton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Hospice of Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Dolores MitchellMitchell