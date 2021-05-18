Dirk Mckimmy, 80, of Beaverton, MI passed away at his home on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born October 17, 1940 the son of William and Myrtle Jane (Keeler) Mckimmy in Amble, MI. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Grace Brubaker on February 4, 1961.
Dirk spent his entire life residing in Gladwin County, he spent his working years employed by Brown Machine as Operations Manager. Dirk was a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of America and was owner of McLit and was well known around the world in the Antique Motorcycle Industry.
He is survived by his wife, Grace of Beaverton; son, Thomas (Gabriela) McKimmy of Midland; daughters, Kelly (James) Wyrembelski of Beaverton, Robyn Davis of Waterford, Jacqueline "Quack" (Robert) Swanton of Sanford, Betsy (David) Cingano of Flossmoor, II; son, Joseph McKimmy of Alpine, CA; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, James McKimmy of Gladwin, Randy McKimmy of Beaverton, Mike McKimmy of Beaverton; sisters, Marjorie Dumanois of Manistee, Sally Majeske of Auburn.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jolita Warren.
Funeral mass was conducted for Mr. McKimmy by Fr. J. Marcel Portelli on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family received guests for visitation on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. He was laid to rest at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Gladwin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made according to Gladwin County Animal Shelter. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Dirk McKimmyMcKimmy