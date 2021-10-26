Diane M. Ouellette, 68, of Pinconning, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at McLaren Bay. She was born on February 13, 1953, the daughter of Edwin and Elfrieda (Endert) Gatz in Gladwin. Diane was employed as a secretary for Social Security Administration. She will be dearly missed by all her friends and family.
Left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Cameron and Collyn Ouellette; mother, Elfrieda Gatz; and sister, Judy (Tom) Spence; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Edwin Gatz; and daughter, Michelle Ouellette.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin.