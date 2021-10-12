Debralee Rose DeFour-Prohaska, age 42, passed away on October 7, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland surrounded by her family. She was born on June 20, 1979, to David and Deborah (Kendrick) DeFour in Detroit, Michigan. She met the love of her life, Erich R. Prohaska, in February 2010 and joined together in marriage on June 27, 2015.
Together they shared six wonderful years of marriage making memories together. Debralee's hobbies included refinishing furniture, interior decorating, gardening, and spending time with her family and her friends.
She is survived by her husband, Erich R. Prohaska; her brother, David DeFour; her sister, Jennifer Kohling; her brother-in-law, Terrence Kohling; her parents, Deborah and David DeFour; her grandmother, Liza Kendrick; her mother and father-in-law, Lynn and Paul Prohaska; her aunts, Grace Kendrick, Faye Dye, Luie Kendrick, Theresa McKee, Patricia Winningham, Margaret Castillo, and Lisa Hobart.
She is predeceased by her grandparents, Julia and Henry DeFour, and Ocil Kendrick.
A funeral service will be held on October 16, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel with Pastor Joe Doris Presiding. A visitation will be held on October 16, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel.