David Spencer, 84, of Gladwin passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on June 16, 1936, the son of Floyd and Dorothy (DaFoe) Spencer in Yale, MI. He was united in marriage to Anna (McBurney) on February 3, 1962 in Sandusky, MI. She preceded him in death in 2018. He was employed at Gladwin Community Schools as an English and Spanish teacher.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Steve (Alexandra) Spencer of Toronto; and grandchildren, John, Emily, and Alasdair.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Spencer; and wife, Anna Spencer.
A private burial will be taking place at Skeels Cemetery. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at David Spencer's residence, 5184 Renas Rd., Gladwin, MI 48624. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home-Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. David SpencerSpencer