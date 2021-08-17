David Simpson

David J. Simpson, 76, of Beaverton, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Born June 23, 1946 in Bay County he joins his mother, Mary; and dad, Kenneth Simpson; and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda (Lindenberg); his children, Mike and Heather; his grandchildren, Cassidy, Ethan, Elizabeth; sister, Donna; brother, Dick; along with many nieces and nephews. Family and friends were the highlight of his life.
Dave worked at Dow Chemical for 40 years and was a retired part timer at Bucky's Contracting. David loved working as it allowed him the opportunity to help others and form life long friendships.
Dave was a very simple, kind, loving and caring person.
He loved spending time helping his wife quilt, hunting with family and neighbors, working around the farm, helping others, taking care of his animals. He was a frequent visitor to the Michigan Blood Bank, giving blood with those unique platelets of his. He donated over 70 times and helped over 200 people.
Dave's wish was for everyone to extend a helping hand, to look after your neighbor, and to bring light to others when possible.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, August 15, 2021, from 3-7 p.m. at Hall-Koktotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made according to the family.