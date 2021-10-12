Danny Rogers

Danny Stewart Rogers, 73, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021. He was born on April 5, 1948, the son of Stewart and Lorraine Rogers in Ingham, Michigan. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage to Consuelo "Connie" Trevino in 2001. While in the military Danny trained to be a lineman and was an engineer for Wohlert Corporation in Lansing for many years until his retirement. He had many hobbies including motorcycles, antiques, collecting and building guns. His biggest enjoyment was spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife: Connie; children: Lori Rogers, Amy (Cody) Whitfield, Albert Adame, Frank Adame, Stephanie Velasquez, and Dannielle Rogers; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Veronica, Austin, Lilly, Ava, and Vivian. He is also survived by his siblings: Tammy, William (Lucy), and Rob (Christine).
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Steve, Tim, and Kathleen.
Funeral Services honoring Mr. Rogers will be conducted on Friday, October 8, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Military Honors will be conducted by Gladwin American Legion Post 171. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com Danny RogersRogers