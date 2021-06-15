Dale Rottman, Sr., 77 of Hope, formerly of Almont, MI, passed away at his home peacefully after his battle with cancer on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was born January 4, 1944 in Centerline, MI, to Norman and Gabriella (VanHaverbeck) Rottman. On July 25, 1964, he married Diane Farchone in Detroit, MI.
Dale grew up in Sterling Township working at the family owned gas station. He was a tool and die maker for Pontiac Motor and Ford Motor Comp. for over 31 years. Dale's love for his family could only be met by his passion for his 1968 three-speed Corvette and his Harleys. His admiration for collecting and restoring things to their original beauty gained him numerous friends and acquaintances. He is a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Edenville, MI, where he met his second family from AA, which was his life support.
Dale is survived by his children, Debi (Billy Joe) Gillispie of Lapeer, MI, Dale (Gayle) Rottman Jr. of Beaverton, MI, Devin Rottman of Almont, MI, and Derek Rottman of TN; siblings, Marvin Rottman of Beaverton, MI, Donald (Janice) Rottman of Shelby, Township, MI, Mary Armstrong of Beaverton, MI, Ann (Bill) Kluger of Capac, MI, JoAnn (Willie) Mills of Forrest Lake, MI; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Rottman of Beaverton, MI and Denise (Chad) Wolf of Deckerville, MI; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; family and friends; best friend, Bernie Zobel.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Diane; parents, Norman and Gabriella Rottman; brothers, Norman, Joseph, and Francis (Butch) Rottman; sisters-in-law, Connie and Shirley Rottman; and brother-in-law, Don Armstrong.
The family took visitors on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. Rosary took place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Services for Dale took place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. officiated by Fr. Dan Fox which was also at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home in Beaverton. Cremation took place, with a burial of the ashes at New Hope Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.