Cora Short, 96, of Gladwin passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Cora married Walter Short on Feb. 1, 1942. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by three daughters, Sharon (Gene) West of Gladwin, Diane (Jerry) McCoy of Gladwin and Patricia Dykgraaf of Gladwin; two sons, Robert of Zephyr Hills, Florida and Dennis of Gladwin. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place with burial in Grout Township Cemetery. A family memorial will take place at a later date. Arrangements were made by Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home, Gladwin Chapel. Cora ShortShort