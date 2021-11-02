Colleen Watson

Colleen R. Watson, 53, of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit. She was born on November 13, 1967, the daughter of Larry and Linda Poley in Toledo, Ohio. She was an assistant manager for Forward Corporation at the Shell Gas Stations in Gladwin, Beaverton, and Standish. Colleen loved working on puzzles, crocheting, and spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Linda Poley; sisters, Lisa, Julie, and Scarlett; children, Dorinda, Kimberly, Stephanie, Melissa, and Steven; and 15 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Poley.
Memorial services are pending at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin and Beaverton.