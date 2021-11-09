Clara Jean Nyhoff passed away suddenly on November 6, 2021 after a short illness. Clara was born on December 29, 1930 in Alamosa, Colorado to Anthony DeBoer and Gesina (Heersink) DeBoar. She married Ivan G. Nyhoff on July 25, 1955 in Denver, Colorado. Clara worked as a nurse before having children and later as a church secretary at Dearborn Christian Reformed Church. She was a lifetime member of the Christian Reformed Church.
She is survived by her sister, Mary Byl; her children, David (Tana) Nyhoff of Saline, MI, John (Heidi) Nyhoff of Jasper, Georgia, Cindy (Nick) Revezzo of Buckeye, Arizona, Steven (Gena) Nyhoff of Gladwin, MI; grandchildren, Jacob (Heidi) Nyhoff, Micah (Valerie) Nyhoff, James (Yejin) Nyhoff, Nicole (Joey) Johncox, Alicia Revezzo, Alexander Nyhoff, Robyn Nyhoff; great-grandchildren, Bentley, May, Lincoln, and Rowan Nyhoff, Fletcher and Callen Nyhoff, Jason Nyhoff, Parker and Blake Johncox.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; sisters, Ethel Venema, Grace DeYoung, and Dorothy VerSteeg; and brothers, Albert and William DeBoer.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Clara Jean NyhoffNyhoff