Claire (Fred) Olin Jr. was born on July 11, 1928 to Rev. Claire Olin and Blanche ("Marjorie"). He married Carmen Councell on June 11, 1950. Two children, Michael Ward and Cristine (Sue/Cris), were born from this union.
Cris married Stephen Wegener on May 19, 1973. Carmen and Mike have preceded Fred in death. Fred has two grandchildren, Michael and Jim Wegener, and their spouses Andrea (Gancarz) and Kristy (Diener). Dad also has four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Grace, Brayden, and Hailey. One sister, Bonna Jean Bonham of Gladwin, survives him. Sisters, LaNora Grindstaff and Avis Janice have preceded Fred in death.
Dad was a colorful character who lived life on his terms. He often talked about what it was like growing up as a preacher's kid in a house with three sisters. Listening to him describe his childhood left the impression that the household was very busy promoting God's work and growing new churches in rural areas.
Later in life, his interest in recycling became a passion. He served as a trustee for FORGE in Gladwin. Neighbors and friends often brought recycling to his house that he would then take to FORGE. More than once we had to move out the excess that managed to pile up in one of the rooms.
In the 1950s our family planted several acres of pine seedlings as part of a conservation program. For years, Dad worked most days to keep the trees trimmed and cleaned out. To this day those trees are straight as telephone poles and are about fifty feet tall.
Dad worked at Robinson Industries for about 30 years and rarely missed a day of work. His job was one of the most important things in his life. Well after he retired he would visit on every month to pay his Blue Cross insurance premium. He always said he needed to make sure the premium got there when, in fact, we knew he wanted to visit his friends.
Dad attended church until his health began declining. He looked forward to going very much and appreciated the times people provided transportation. Most recently this included the Oak Log Church, and Church of Christ in Gladwin.
Memorial services for Mr. Olin will be conducted on Monday, May 10, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be directed to Horizon Senior Living VI, 452 Quarter St., Gladwin, Michigan 48624 or Gladwin Church of Christ, 425 E Grout St, Gladwin, Michigan 48624 or Hospice Compassus, 3217 West M-55, Suite B, West Branch, MI 48661. Claire (Fred) Olin Jr.Olin Jr.