Charli Elizabeth Murphy, God's precious little angel, was born into heaven on August 2, 2021.

Charli Elizabeth will forever be remembered by her parents, Kyle and Amanda (Armstrong) Murphy; grandparents, Mary and James Mawhorter, Kathy and Mark Murphy, and Mike and Jody Armstrong; great-grandparents, Donna Benchley, Millie Armstrong, and Nancy Mawhorter; aunts and uncles, Kristen and Jerram Dee, Katie and Kyle Kohn, and Josh and Stephanie Armstong; along with many cousins.

A service in memory of Charli Elizabeth Murphy will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Guests will be welcomed at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

