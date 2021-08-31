Charles Warner

Charles "Charlie" Alan Warner, 47, of Beaverton passed away on August 12, 2021. He was born on January 12, 1974 to Alan and Patricia (Allor) Warner. He graduated from Beaverton High School in 1993. Charlie loved to play the drums, enjoyed golfing and playing pool.
Charlie is survived by the love of his life, Julie Muma; and two grandsons, Cord and Cody Shears. He is also survived by his siblings, Sandy (George) Hibbert, Monica (Tom) Meixner, Debra (Gerald) Koscierzynski, Nina (Kent); many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date. Charles WarnerWarner