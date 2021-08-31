Charleen Swan

Charleen (Char) E. Swan, 91, former resident of Clare, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 13, 2021. Charleen was born on August 2, 1930 to the late Albert and Ethel (Nauman) Fuhrman in Chicago IL. Charleen was married Richard (Dick) Swan on June 20, 1953 in Gary Indiana and enjoyed 63 years together.
Char received her bachelors degree in Elementary Education from Grand Valley State University and then her masters in Reading from Central Michigan University. She taught first grade, then became a Chapter 1 Remedial Reading Teacher for 24 years at Beaverton Elementary School, Beaverton MI. When she retired in 1996, she became the coordinator for the H.O.S.T. Program, a mentoring reading program at Clare Middle School that received regional and state recognition. Char served on the Clare Irish Festival Committee many years and was a longtime member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Char loved the outdoors: deer hunting, fishing, golfing, baseball, feeding her birds and working in her garden. She loved travel, dance, music and was known as the life of the party wherever she went. Most of all, her heart and soul were her family.
Charleen is survived by her four children, Cole (Angela) Swan of Ithaca, Jaymie (Barry) Martz of Mesa, AZ, Kurt (Kim) Swan of Byron Center, and Jill (Kevin) Ripley of Lebanon TN; her grandchildren, Seth, Kiley, Kori, Devon, Garrick, Morgan; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Stephenson Wyman Funeral Home in Clare, MI, Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 3-6 p.m.
