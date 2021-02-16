Carolyn Mae Tackett, 74, of Gladwin, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - Gladwin. She was born on January 4, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Nielsen) Good in Detroit. On September 5, 1965, she was united in marriage to William Tackett in Detroit. They were blessed with 42 wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death in 2008. She was employed as an accountant for Extang out of Ann Arbor until her retirement. She moved to Gladwin in 2009, previously living in Canton. She was a devout member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert Tackett, Mike (Kim) Tackett, and Jennifer Cleary; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; brother, Carl Good; and sister, Marion Lapham.
She is preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date and Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Carolyn TackettTackett