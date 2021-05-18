Caroline R. Koontz

Caroline Ruth (Peters) Koontz, age 83, of Gladwin, Michigan passed away November 8, 2020
at Kindred Home Care II in Yuma, AZ. She was born July 6, 1937 daughter of Percy and Cassie (Powley) Peters on the family farm in Gladwin, Michigan.
Caroline married Roscoe J Koontz on October 16, 1954, he preceded her in death on December 9, 2019. Caroline was a homemaker and a mother. Caroline loved playing bingo and her many friends in Yuma Arizona as they wintered there for 32 years. She was also a member of Secord FOE Ladies Auxiliary.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, daughter, Linda (Del) Gower Yuma, AZ; sons, Kevin (Robin) of Gladwin, Jeff (Sally) of Temperance, MI, and Terry (Rita) of Gladwin; and daughter-in-law, Paula Koontz of Gladwin, MI; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Wayne Peters from Lakeland, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe; son, Leonard Koontz; grandson, Bruce LeBlanc Jr.; her parents, Percy and Cassie; one sister, Luella (Paul) Bosworth; two brothers, Fred (Helen) Peters and Frank (Edrie) Peters.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at Assembly of God Church with Pastor Brad Withrow presiding on May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Yuma 1824 S. 8th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364. Arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home- Gladwin Chapel.