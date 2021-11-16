Betty Terrell

Betty Jane Terrell, 95, of Beaverton, Michigan, passed away at her family home on Wixom Lake on Monday November 8, 2021. She was born on July 30, 1926 in Lansing, Michigan.
Betty married James Henry Terrell in Saginaw, Michigan on September 7, 1946. They were married 65 years until his death on December 12, 2011. Betty and Jim had one daughter, Patricia (James) Thatcher of Beaverton; sons, Michael William (Cindy) Terrell of Freeland, Mark James (Kathy) Terrell of Clawson, James Edgar Terrell of Beaverton.
Betty worked in the audio visual department in Berkley and Beaverton school districts. During retirement, Betty became a volunteer in the women's Auxiliary at the Albright Shores Eagles Aerie. Traveling with her husband Jim, scouting baseball prospects in Texas. She became valuable and entertaining comrade to the close-knit scouts. Often using the stop watch to time the batters speed to first base. Of which the scouts happily checked their times with her.
As the matriarch of the family, Betty enjoyed nurturing each and every addition to the family. Betty's legacy includes nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a one-year-old great-great-grandchild.
Betty is survived by her brother, Eric (Nancy) Hanson; and brother-in-law, Jack Cairy.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Mike; parents, Edgar and Fidelis Hanson and Mayme Burchby; her sisters and their husbands, Helena (Clifford) Huffman, Doris (Robert) Brandle and Mary Cairy.
All of us will remember fondly her thoughtfulness, kindness, and especially her infectious laugh!
In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be conducted on July 9, 2022 at noon, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, 440 E. Cedar Avenue, Gladwin Michigan. Luncheon to follow. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Betty TerrellTerrell