Betty Krull of Beaverton, formerly of South Dakota, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Brook Retirement in Gladwin. Betty was born and raised and spent her life there raising three boys and helping on the family ranch.
After the passing of her husband Louis in 1989, Betty started traveling to Arizona in the winter months. It was there she met her longtime companion Bud Vermeesch. Betty and Bud loved traveling, going to ball games and shuffle board. They made many friends in their travels spending winters in Arizona and summers in Michigan.
Loved ones left behind are sons, Kip (Deb) Krull of Harrold, SD and Keith Krull of Harrold, SD; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Her brother and sister-in-law, Jim (Loretta) Enres of Spearfish, SD. Bud's children, Don (Teresa) Vermeesch, Lynette Vermeesch, Michelle (Rick) Tacey, Aileen McCoy and Jean Ann Vermeesch. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Krull; son, Kim Krull; companion, Bud Vermeesch; two brothers; and a sister.
We would like to acknowledge and extend our sincere thanks to all the staff at the Brook for the excellent and compassionate care of Betty and a special thank you to Kaitlyn Johnson for going above and beyond in caring for Betty and Bud's great grandson Blake Whitehouse for always being there and helping her out.
Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held in South Dakota. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com. Betty KrullKrull