Berniece McCulloch

Berniece "Sue" McCulloch, 87, of Beaverton, MI passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was born November 11, 1934 the daughter of Bert and Margaret (Waldron) Wood in Midland, MI. During her working years, Sue was a waitress for various different restaurants. In her spare time Sue was a very gifted musician, she enjoyed music festivals and playing her mandolin and harmonica. She was a devout mother to her kids and was a homemaker.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 69 years, Joe of Beaverton; four children, Dennis McCulloch of Gladwin, Mike (Denise) of Beaverton, Bryan (Renae) of Kingman, AZ, Cynthia (Chris) Day of Galviston, TX; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret "Peggy."
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Cheryl; and three brothers.
Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.