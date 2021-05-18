Bernadette (Bernie) Sperow passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at the age of 97. Bernie was born on November 3, 1923 in Midland, Michigan to Coyle and Bernadette (Brennan) Renshaw. Bernie graduated from Midland High School in 1941 and married Arthur Sperow September 20, 1947; they retired to Secord Lake in Gladwin, Michigan.
Bernie had a way of befriending anyone she met and truly enjoyed time spent with her numerous friends and family, reminiscing, playing cards, and attending church. She is remembered fondly by friends all over the country including her beloved Michigan, Florida, Alabama, and Arizona where she spent winters active with family and friends including volunteering at the local soup kitchen well into her 90s. Bernie always had an open door and welcomed anyone thru it. Her favorite past times were watching the Detroit Tigers and listening to 'old school' country music. She was a faithful member of the Catholic church. Bernie was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW, and Eagles Social Clubs. She was an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed.
Bernie was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arthur Sperow; her son, Mike; and her three brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her daughter, JoAnne Hawk (David), Tom Sperow (Wanda); and granddaughters, Traci (Steve) Stevenson and Michelle (Jason) Sperow; and grandsons, Travis (Elena) Sperow and Scott (Jessica) Colley. Ernie also has five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
According to her wishes, a funeral mass took place at Sacred Heart Church in Gladwin, Michigan on May 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation was held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Bernie will join her husband at their final resting place at Jerome Township Cemetery in Sanford, Michigan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Lee-Ramsay Funeral Home-Gladwin Chapel. Bernadette "Bernie" SperowSperow