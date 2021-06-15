Barbara Langley, 86, of Gladwin, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born on May 4, 1935, the daughter of Chester and Lucille Wilson in Hale, MI. She was united in marriage to James Langley on November 22, 1958 in Lapeer County, MI and he preceded her in death. Barbara was also a Special ED teacher for Gladwin Community Schools for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Patrick Langley of Gladwin and Brian (Sue) Langley of Beaverton; grandchildren, James, Nigel, Gordon; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Wyatt and soon to be baby Langley; along with siblings, Melvin, Ginger, Linda, Darlene, Jo ann, Mindy and Chester; and many nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Langley; daughter, Lori Dillon; and brother, Larry Wilson.
Services for Barbara will happen on Saturday, June 26 at Living Hope Fellowship Church at 11 a.m., with luncheon to follow. Arrangements are in the hands of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home- Gladwin. Barbara LangleyLangley