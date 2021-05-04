Barbara Conner

Barbara Jean Conner, 76, of Beaverton passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at MidMichigan Medical Center - West Branch. She was born on July 15, 1944, the daughter of LaVerne and Ellen Jean Stone in Detroit. On July 28, 1962, she was united in marriage to her true love, Wilbur Conner in Gladwin. They cherished 50 years of marriage until he preceded her in death in 2013. She was a homemaker and has lived in Gladwin for most of her life. Barbara loved to crochet and her favorite past time was solving crossword puzzles.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Daniel (Deb) Conner and Chad Conner; brother, Larry (Dolly) Stone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Wilbur.
Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Brad Withrow on Saturday, May 1, 2021, 1 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service.