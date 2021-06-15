Archie Greaves

Archie Aaron Greaves, 77, of Gladwin, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1944, the son of Aaron "Chum" and Violet (Huntley) Greaves in Gladwin. Archie was the proud father of three children and four grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, fishing, watching the Detroit Tigers and Lions and spending time with family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Bonnie (Mark) McKenna of Harrison, Aaron (Tabitha) Greaves of Gladwin, and Richard Skym of Addison; grandchildren, Taylor, Bentlee, Braxton, and Evalee; life partner, Sharon Greaves; and his beloved poodle, Sammy.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Aaron "Chum" and Violet Greaves; siblings, Larry Greaves, Robert Greaves, and Virgilene Doan.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, June 17, 2021, noon at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery following the service. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com Archie GreavesGreaves