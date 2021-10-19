Anna M. Sykes of Beaverton, MI, 72, passed away Saturday October 16, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland following a brief illness. She was born in Billings Township on January 13, 1949 to the late Joseph and Julia (Maxwell) Michalak.
Anna was lifelong resident of the Albright Shores area where she owned and operated the Albright Shores Bar. She was life member of the Albright Shores Eagle, Gladwin VFW and the American Legion Post. She enjoyed crafts, trips to the casino and especially socializing with family and friends. Surviving are her children, Larry and Tina Reid, Roy and Mark Reid, Joe and Shawnda Reid and Shawna, Clayton Smith and Chuckie and Lisa Sykes; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Louise Shell, Jolita Shaw and Barb Brown; a life long friend, Cheryl Walding; and her fur babies, Queenie and Spike.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Miller.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Albright Eagles Club. Anna M. SykesSykes