Ann Elaine Moore, 90, of Newaygo, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at the Newaygo County Compassion Home following a lingering illness. Ann was born on May 10, 1931 in Gladwin, Michigan to Thomas Leonard and Faye L. (Thorington) Edick and graduated from Gladwin High School. Ann moved to the Newaygo area in 1962 from East Jordan and had worked at the Newaygo Public Schools as a teacher's aide at the Newaygo Junior High School for many years until her retirement. Ann enjoyed sewing, knitting, traveling when she was able and spending time with her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her children, Steven (Liz) Moore of Newaygo, Thomas (Liz) Moore of Sparta, Susan (Dennis) Demerath of Shepherd, Michigan, William Moore of Newaygo; her grandchildren, John (Melissa) Moore, Jennifer Moore, Nicole (Curt Stavn) Moore, Stephanie (Brendon Languedoc) Moore, Sarah (Michael Claus) Moore, Nicholes Moore, Hanna (Gerrit Slopesma) Demerath, Jessica (Ryan) Smith, Eric (Amelia) Demerath, Nate Moore; her great-grandchildren, Matthew Moore, Dillian (Bre) Moore, Justin (Marissa) Moore, Mara Claus, Miles Claus, Lincoln Stavn, Lennox Stavn, Jagger Languedoc, Jaxon Languedoc, Sonny Languedoc, Rosalee Demerath, Levi Demerath, Iyla Sue Slopesma; and one more great-grandchild due in November; and her special friends, Mary Cay Puska, Wendy Cronk and Marian Shemnoski.
Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Aldon Edick.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel 7193 W. 48th Street, Fremont, MI 49412. A celebration of life will take place Monday, October 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel. Internment will be at Highland Cemetery in Gladwin, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be sent to Newaygo County Compassion Home, 20 S. Stewart, Fremont, MI 49412. Friends may send a condolence or share a memory with the Moore family online at www.crandellfh.com. Arrangements by Crandell Funeral Home - Fremont Chapel. Ann MooreMoore