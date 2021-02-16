Andrew Kroll

Andrew "AJ" Kroll, 38, of Beaverton, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. He was born on November 26, 1982, the son of William and Leta (Grant) Kroll Jr. in Midland, MI. He was previously employed at G&D Repair, and Sugar Springs Marine as a mechanic. He was also an avid bowler with the Drawe Crew.
He is survived by his mom and stepfather, Leta and Rick Painter of Beaverton; brothers, Mark (Kerri) Kroll of Coleman and Dan (Jennifer) Kroll; sister, Lisa (Greg) Pollock of Gladwin; and grandmother, Susan Kroll of Beaverton; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, William Kroll Jr.; grandparents, Jacob and Marie Grant; and grandpa, William Kroll Sr.
Arrangements are in the hands of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home-Gladwin. A memorial will be held at a later date and donations can be made to Heartland Hospice.