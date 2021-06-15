Amber Dell, 28, of Beaverton, passed away at MidMichigan Medical Center - Midland on Friday, June 11, 2021. She was born on June 18, 1992, the daughter of Fred and Holly (Campbell) Dell in Midland.
Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Peyton Dell and Maverick Hillier; father, Fred Dell of Beaverton; sister, Ashley Bard of Beaverton; and brother, Doyle Dell of Beaverton. She is also survived by her grandmothers, Judy Dell and Sally (Al) Arends; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Holly Dell.
Funeral services for Amber were conducted on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. Visitation was held on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 3-8 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Beaverton. She was laid to rest at Highland Cemetery, Gladwin. www.hall-kokotovichfuneralhome.com. Amber DellDell