Alyssa Schertz

Alyssa Lynn Schertz, 18, of Beaverton passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. She was born on January 16, 2004, the daughter of Harold Schertz and Rebecca Budd.
Alyssa loved hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors. She had a wild and free spirit. She was fearless and loved the thrills found in nature. Her smile and laughter could light up a room. The love for her family, especially her brother and sisters was fierce. She is, and will forever be, so very deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory is her father, Harold "Jerry" Schertz (Vanessa Quinn); sisters, Jaidyn Quick and Willow Schertz; brother, Elijah Schertz; grandpa and grandma, Dennis and Alice Whitmer; grandpa and grandma, Steve and Rhonda Budd; great-grandma, Sharon Rose; along with many other extended family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca; and great-grandmother, Ona Budd.
Honoring her wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home. www.hallkokotovichfuneralhome.com.