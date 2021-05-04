Alice Hayward

Alice J. Hayward, 76, of Beaverton, MI (previously of Flint, MI) passed away May 2, 2021 at her home. She was born October 26, 1944 the daughter of William and Amy (Landis) Raber in Flint. She was united in marriage to James Bidwell. He preceded her in death in 2011.
She has lived in Beaverton since 1996, previously residing in Flint. Her hobbies crocheting, watching western movies, and listening to Elvis. She loved anything with owls and most of all loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Virginia (William) Arb of Beaverton, MI, Susan (Dale) Mockridge of Beaverton, MI; her sons, Ronald (Sandy) Hayward, Tony Hayward of Detroit, MI, Jeff (Jim) Bidwell of Las Vegas, NV; 18 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Jack Raber; sisters, Virginia Latchaw and Mary Blackmore; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and husband, James Bidwell.
Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, Michigan. Alice HaywardHayward