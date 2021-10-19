Albert Kelley

Albert W. Kelley, 78, passed away on October 16, 2021. He was born on August 8, 1943 in Flint, MI the son of Joseph Herbert Kelley and Helen Grace (Molesworth) Kelley. Albert and the former Lucile Mae Roberts were married October 26, 1963 and would have celebrated 58 years of marriage this year.
He enjoyed being with family and friends especially his three grandchildren, Skylar, Aspen, and Hunter. Albert dearly loved each of his grandchildren and had a keen sense of knowing how to support each of them in a very individual way. He was their "rock" and will be sadly missed by each of them.
Albert was a journeyman pipefitter and has belonged to UA Local 85 for more than 50 years. He loved farming, gardening, and Farmall tractors. Putting up baled hay was fun even though it was hard work because (Al) enjoyed this activity so much it rubbed off on the rest of us. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and just being in the great outdoors. Especially during his retired years, weekends were dedicated to NASCAR Racing. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Please, don't anyone step in front of the TV during a race.
Albert is survived by his wife, Lucile of Gladwin; daughter, Kelly Jo Kelley of Gladwin; grandchildren, Skylar, Aspen, and Hunter; sisters, Sandra Russell, Janet (Ken) Wheeler, Linda (Larry) Hoag; brothers-in-law, Clare Breault and Kenneth Roberts; sisters-in-law, Ginny Courneya and Rose Burson; three special great-aunts, Jenny McClure, Violet Seymour, and Gail Molesworth; along with several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruby Breault; in-laws, Carl and Myrtle Roberts; and brother-in-law, John Burson.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 21, 2021 beginning at 11 a.m. at Gladwin Free Methodist Church. The family will be receiving guests Wednesday, October 20, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. at Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI. Arrangements are in the care of Hall-Kokotovich Funeral Home, Gladwin, MI.