GLADWIN COUNTY – There was a Gladwin and Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, March 28 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church off of M-18 in Gladwin. Approximately 300 households were served on Saturday. Several groups came together to support the distribution. The groups represented at Saturday’s distribution and those who made the event possible were: Christ the King Lutheran Church, Gladwin High School, Gladwin National Honor Society, Team Rubicon, Helping Paws for Pets, Gladwin Free Methodist Church, Rotary Club, Community Emergency Response Team as well as many other community members.
During the Coronavirus crisis, GBCFD, with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan, will plan to hold a weekly food distribution at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. The next distribution will be this upcoming Saturday, April 4. No pre-registration will be required for the pick-ups. The handing out of food will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the parking lot of the Knights of Columbus Hall on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m., until Christ the King’s lot opens.
The church’s parking lot will be closed to cars until after the semi truck of food from the Food Bank is fully unloaded. If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed to receive food. Please stay in your car for the duration of your pick-up. Please also have the trunk or rear area of your vehicle clear as food will only be put in a trunk or hatchback area. During this Coronavirus crisis, the GBCFD members are respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers. Those at the GBCFD continue to serve their neighbors in need.