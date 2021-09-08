GLADWIN COUNTY

Due to a printing error, our papers will be reprinted today and will be on the racks this afternoon. If you bought a paper prior to 9 a.m., please stop into our office to grab a new paper later this afternoon or tomorrow.

Mail subscribers in Gladwin and Beaverton will receive a printed copy of the special 9/11 edition in the mail at no cost to the subscriber. Out of county subscribers will receive their paper in entirety a day later than usual.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. Thank you for your patience.

