GLADWIN – Gladwin City Manager, Chris Shannon released an update on the city’s celebration of Halloween this year. The update is as follows, “yes we have heard that people think this year has been downright ‘ghoulish’ having to wear our masks all the time. We have some hauntingly good news for those of you who have been asking about trick-or-treating in Gladwin.”
The update states that Halloween is a “history laden nationally-recognized spontaneous celebration,” and that people may choose to participate if they want to. “If you are spooked stay home!” said Shannon.
The city does provide general guidelines for when trick-or-treating should occur in the community, which is always on October 31 from 6-8 p.m. “So, go out and find a frightening new mask and have fun.”
The city manager asks that if you do take part, that you observe all current public health directives from the Gladwin County Health Department, the State of Michigan, and the CDC, including:
- Observing at least six feet of physical distance between yourself and other ghouls and monsters.
- Wearing a scary mask if social distancing can’t be achieved.
- Staying home if you’re not feeling well or if you live with a person who’s currently affected by COVID-19.
- Understanding that not every haunted house will participate in trick-or-treating this year and that’s okay. If the light is off, move on and don’t be weird about it. “It’s already going to be an eerie full moon that night,” said Shannon.
Halloween 2020 trick-or-treating time in the City of Gladwin will be held Saturday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. “Let’s make it spooktacular! Follow guidelines and respect others!”