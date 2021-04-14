CENTRAL MICHIGAN – Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) encourages all individuals, ages 16 and above, who live, work or attend school in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties to schedule a first dose COVID-19 vaccination appointment through their website at www.cmdhd.org. If you need help in scheduling, please call 2-1-1 or ask a friend, family member or neighbor.
While the FDA has recently asked for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are both available.
As of Monday, April 12, Central Michigan District Health Department has appointments available on Thursday, April 15 at Gladwin Knights of Columbus Hall (ages 18 and above).