MT. PLEASANT – Central Michigan District Health Department is partnering with Central Michigan University to offer a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for all individuals, ages 18 and above, who live, work or attend school in Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Osceola and Roscommon counties. The clinic will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at CMU’s Finch Fieldhouse. Visit www.cmdhd.org to register for an appointment.

