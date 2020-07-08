GLADWIN – The five school districts, which make up the Clare/Gladwin Regional Education Service District (CGRESD) will be working together to produce a common plan for compliance with the Return to School Roadmap unveiled by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week.
The five districts, Gladwin, Beaverton, Clare, Farwell and Harrison, are all members of the Jack Pine Conference; so they have a history of working together.
Gladwin Superintendent, Rick Seebeck mentioned that several key issues would be discussed including the school calendar and daily schedule. The superintendents do not want parents to have to make school choices based upon how a district sets up its calendar and daily schedule. There will be slight local variations, but will have components in common.
The superintendents started meeting on Tuesday and Seebeck speculates that they should have something done by the end of July.
“All of the schools in the region are working together to come up with the best plan for their students and parents,” he said. “When students return in the fall, we will have a good comprehensive plan.”
“Cooperation is important,” continued Seebeck. “There will not be wide variations in how each district responds to the Return to School Roadmap. The response to the plan will look very similar regardless of district.”
While the superintendents are taking charge of the process, they will be working with other stakeholders in its development. Athletic directors, support staff, parents, and students will all have a voice in the process.
All of the schools are also actively planning for a robust, in-depth online option for parents who do not feel comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall. Seebeck said that it would be a “better program” than the one they put together on short notice this spring.
With several months to plan, the districts have had time to ensure a quality education for the families that choose this option. Students will be able to earn the credits necessary for graduation and seamlessly transition between the two programs if the situation dictates.