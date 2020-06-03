DETROIT – The American Red Cross continues to serve those affected by the statewide flooding and dam breaks. Red Cross is prepared to provide financial assistance to support emergency needs to households that were destroyed or sustained major damage.
Beginning Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m., head of households may contact the American Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS to speak to a dedicated call agent to complete an application for financial assistance. Assistance lines are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The deadline to apply for emergency assistance is Monday, June 22. Regardless of whether a household qualifies for financial assistance, other forms of Red Cross support are available to the community.
To learn about other resources call 2-1-1 or visit https://redcrossdisasterresources.auntbertha.com. All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are free and available to all eligible households.