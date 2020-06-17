GLADWIN COUNTY – On June 12, a new flood relief distribution and collection center opened at Sacred Heart Catholic Church gymnasium, 330 Silverleaf, in Gladwin. The new distribution center’s hours of operation are June 12-26, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The new center replaces the current Gladwin site at Forge Fitness and Billings Township Hall, both of which will be closed on June 12. Tobacco Township Hall will close on June 17. Each of these sites will consolidate and transfer their stock to the new distribution center. Albright Shores Eagles will remain open to serve those in need and to collect donations on the East side. For more information about the new distribution site, contact Mike Bradley at 989-859-6685 or gatorthe1@gmail.com.