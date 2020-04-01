MIDLAND – As part of its emergency preparedness plan, MidMichigan Health is currently identifying qualified people who may be willing to work for MidMichigan Health on a temporary basis if staff shortages occur due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As this situation continues to rapidly evolve, it is our responsibility to have workforce ready to support the needs of all of our communities,” said Diane Postler-Slattery, Ph.D., FACHE, president and CEO, MidMichigan Health. “We will first use our internal labor pool for staffing needs and will then reach out to external candidates who have expressed interest via this form, if the need arises. We appreciate all those in our community who have already reached out to offer assistance.”
MidMichigan Health is looking for former and current healthcare workers, especially those with up-to-date clinical credentials or licenses. Additional supporting staff members, which may be required, include housekeeping and food service. Interested applicants can complete an online form that identifies skills and interested.
Those interested in applying are encouraged to complete the online form at www.midmichigan.org/jobs/covid-19.
For the safety of all, MidMichigan Health reminds its communities:
If you feel sick and have symptoms of a fever of 100.4 or greater, cough or shortness of breath, please call ahead before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room.
Please avoid contact with others and do not travel while sick.
Above all, the best way to prevent the spread of this virus is social distancing and proper hygiene, such as hand washing and not touching our faces. With these two measures we are all significantly less likely to get the illness.
As a service to the community, MidMichigan Health has also published a COVID-19 informational hotline with a reminder of CDC guidelines and recommendations. Staff is also available to help answer community questions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotline can be reached toll-free at 800-445-7356 or 989-794-7600.
MidMichigan Health is a non-profit health system, headquartered in Midland, Michigan, affiliated with Michigan Medicine, the health care division of the University of Michigan. MidMichigan Health covers a 23-county region with medical centers in Midland, Alpena, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Mt. Pleasant and West Branch. In addition to its Medical Centers, MidMichigan Health also offers both home health care and physician services, and has a strong commitment to medical education. MidMichigan Physicians Group provides urgent care and medical offices in more than 30 specialties and subspecialties including cardiology, hematology/oncology, orthopedics, vascular surgery, family medicine and more. The MidMichigan Health Foundation supports patients and families served by MidMichigan Health by raising funds for equipment, services and programs. Currently, MidMichigan has more than 8,700 employees, volunteers and physicians and other personnel, and provided more than $90 million in community benefits in fiscal year 2019.