Gladwin county
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin final paving operations at the M-30 temporary bridge in Tobacco Township beginning on Monday, May 10.
This work is part of an overall $4.3 million investment to replace the former M-30 causeway bridge washed away during flooding in May 2020. The estimated completion date for the paving is Friday, May 14.
During the paving, M-30 will be closed and detoured from Cedar Drive to Twin Lake Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, this work will complete final paving operations and include center-line rumble strips and pavement markings.