GLADWIN COUNTY – As of this month, well over $1,000,000 has come in to the Gladwin County area from FEMA for help with those who have registered their flood and well damage from the disaster in May. With the extended deadline of September 30, it is extremely important to get all those with damage from May’s disaster and those with current and possible water well issues from the disaster to apply with FEMA. If you know someone who has had damage, please reach out and ask them if they have applied.
To apply for FEMA assistance please call 800-621-3362 or visit https://www.disasterassistance.gov/ before the September 30 deadline.
Also, if you have already applied for FEMA assistance, please make yourself aware of the appeal process. If FEMA asks for additional information you can appeal any initial decision. If you need additional assistance after your initial application or if costs and damages are higher you can appeal to have addition costs and damages assessed.
The appeal must be done within 60 days of the date of any letter. If you have questions about the letter you received, get in touch with FEMA by calling 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).
Gladwin County has a case manager to help, longer term, with those who have been impacted by the flooding. Since the beginning of the program they have seen many people who have struggled with getting appeals and help to being happy that they have reached out. If you are interested in long-term cases management to help after the flood please call 989-598-4315. Or, as always, for more information please simply dial 2-1-1.