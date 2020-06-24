GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Clerk and Emergency Management issued a press release on Wednesday, June 17 for information regarding residential wells affected by flooding.
According to the release, any resident in the flood affected areas of Gladwin County that are experiencing well issues since the flood or have had their wells flooded over, should follow the following guidelines:
- Test your well for contaminants. Contact the Health Department at 989-426-9431 ext. 1330 regarding test information or well permits.
- If you are experiencing well issues since the flood, contact a licensed well driller.
- Residents that may need financial assistance for well issues can contact Mid Michigan Community Action to see if they qualify at 989-426-2801.
- Any further questions or concerns regarding wells can be directed to EGLE Environmental Assessment Center at 1-800-662-9278.
- Citizens concerned or who have questions about the well contractor recommendations should call Dave De Young at 517-388-3655 or DEYOUNG@michigan.gov.
Drained river areas
Entering any of the drained river or connecting areas on foot or with mechanized vehicles is unsafe! Due to changing water levels and potential shifting of the ground, residents are asked to not enter the lake beds as it may cause injury and is private property.
Debris and distribution centers
These licensed areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the intended use being for Gladwin County residents impacted by the flood. Verification that all debris is from flood damaged properties from within Gladwin County is required per FEMA regulations. All sites are secured by fencing and will be phased out by the end of June 2020.
Locations include Billings Township Wastewater Treatment Plant in Billings Township, Billings Township Park, and the Sacred Heart Activity Center in Gladwin. Contact 2-1-1 for up-to-date information on all distribution centers prior to your visit.